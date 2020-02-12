Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,671,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 598,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

