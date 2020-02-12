Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

FFIV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 146,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $173.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

