DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 202.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

