DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 22,753 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 254.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,277,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

