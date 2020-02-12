DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

