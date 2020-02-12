DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.28 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 279,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 147,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $133.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

