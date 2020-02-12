DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 89.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 173,456 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

