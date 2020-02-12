DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,430 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

