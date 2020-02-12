Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.05 ($75.64).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER traded up €2.32 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €80.96 ($94.14). 804,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.57. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a one year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.