Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Reduced by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 566,652 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.38% of Delta Air Lines worth $143,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 5,225,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,583. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.