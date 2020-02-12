DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 120,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

