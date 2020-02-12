Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €41.50 ($48.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DBAN traded up €1.25 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €42.00 ($48.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a fifty-two week high of €41.95 ($48.78).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

