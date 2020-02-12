DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.07%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in DHT by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

