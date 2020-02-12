Dimension Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002846 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.54 million and $1.98 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

