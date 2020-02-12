Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

