DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 81.6% in January

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525. DLH has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

