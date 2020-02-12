Dock Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Binance and IDEX. Dock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.