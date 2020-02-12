Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. Dogness International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Dogness International alerts:

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.