Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $158.66. 1,093,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

