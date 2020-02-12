Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.