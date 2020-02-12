Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 1,952,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,486. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

