Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $278.06

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.06 and traded as high as $307.80. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 671,375 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.31.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit