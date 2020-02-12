Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $278.06

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.06 and traded as high as $307.80. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 671,375 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.31.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($41,041.83). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.