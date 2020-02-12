Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,369 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

