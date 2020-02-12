Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.51

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and traded as high as $108.50. Dotdigital Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 41,163 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $320.23 million and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.88.

About Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit