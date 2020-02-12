Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.51

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and traded as high as $108.50. Dotdigital Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 41,163 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $320.23 million and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.88.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

