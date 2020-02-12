DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.21

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $21.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 313,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.