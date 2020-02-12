Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 11,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

