Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.86 ($54.49).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of DRW3 stock traded down €1.75 ($2.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €56.40 ($65.58). 19,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.57. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

