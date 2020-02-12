Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

DUK stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

