Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 2.0% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.