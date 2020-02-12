DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

