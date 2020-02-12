DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,835. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

