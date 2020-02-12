Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

