Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) Insider John Downie Acquires 29,935,033 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Eagle Nickel Limited (ASX:PM1) insider John Downie acquired 29,935,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$568,765.63 ($403,379.88).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Eagle Nickel Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.02 ($0.02).

About Eagle Nickel

Pure Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and development of battery metals in Australia. The company primarily explores for manganese, lithium, and tantalum metals. It holds 100% interest in the Battery Hub manganese and Lake Blanche projects, as well as 80% interests in the Morrissey Hill project located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

