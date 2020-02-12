Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.