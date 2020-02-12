EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.28, approximately 6,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

