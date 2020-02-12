eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

