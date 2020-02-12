ECC Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, ECC has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $7.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050283 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,555.04 or 1.01707014 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000465 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

