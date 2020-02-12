Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.78 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.80 ($1.27), 1,888,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.84 ($1.30).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $573.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Eclipx Group Company Profile (ASX:ECX)

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

