Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EPIC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.16). 162,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.27.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
