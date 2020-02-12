Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.16). 162,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.27.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

