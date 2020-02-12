Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of EGO opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

