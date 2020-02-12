Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

ELMD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,372. Electromed has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

