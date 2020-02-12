Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

