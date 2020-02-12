Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Emclaire Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMCF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

