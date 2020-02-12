Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$43.02 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

