Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.38

Endesa SA (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $27.23. Endesa shares last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

About Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.