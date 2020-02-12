Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.40

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 30483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

