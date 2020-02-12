Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.40

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 30483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
