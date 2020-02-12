Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.48. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

