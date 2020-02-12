Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.34 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. Equifax has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $157.09.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

