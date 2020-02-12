Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.53 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

Equifax stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $157.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

