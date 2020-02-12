Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domtar Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,540 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Domtar by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,941,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

